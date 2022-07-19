Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates PA28 Medical Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-6338
-
2
Dermatology Associates PA317 Tanner Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 627-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
THE BEST !10+
About Dr. Joel Phillips, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114013570
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga School Of Med
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- Davidson College
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Rash and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.