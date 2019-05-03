See All Allergists & Immunologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Joel Phillips, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Phillips, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at J Wayne Phillips MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Clearwater Office
    708 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 787-2092
    J Wayne Phillips MD
    2445 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
(727) 787-2092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 03, 2019
    Fantastic doctor. Thanks to Doc my breathing problem, 50% lung capacity at 50, is now at 70% -75% and I can function normally at 59. Also anytime I'm not well they get me in ASAP and I never have to wait & follow up to make sure I'm better. 20 plus year patient.
    About Dr. Joel Phillips, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083724207
    Education & Certifications

    • Allergy/Immunology
    • Internal Medicine
    • Ochsner Foundation
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

