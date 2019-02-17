See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Perlmutter works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Claudia Lucchinetti, MD
Dr. Claudia Lucchinetti, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD
Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD
Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD
6 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mohamed Elsafi DDS LLC
    517 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6908
  2. 2
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6908
  3. 3
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-6908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perlmutter?

    Feb 17, 2019
    He is devoted to his patients.
    — Feb 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perlmutter to family and friends

    Dr. Perlmutter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perlmutter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD.

    About Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477571156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perlmutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlmutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlmutter works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Perlmutter’s profile.

    Dr. Perlmutter has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlmutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlmutter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlmutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlmutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlmutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Perlmutter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.