Dr. Joel Pena, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joel Pena, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Pena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Pena works at Cristo Rey Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cristo Rey Clinic
    1207 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 229-9100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    10:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Other than the rheumatologist who diagnosed my chronic pain, Dr. Peña is the best doctor I have ever seen. He didn’t shame me at all about my high cholesterol, just discussed the relevant information and made sure to mention it could have genetic rather than behavioral causes. He was incredibly validating of the severity of my chronic pain, was excellent at patient education, and was not stigmatizing or uncomfortable about me being transgender and medically transitioning. The office environment was the most comfortable I’ve been in; as a converted house, it was far less stressful than typical medical environments while still being clean and accessible. As an immunocompromised person, I’m incredibly grateful that they maintain precautions to prevent the spread of covid and the flu in late 2022 when many people do not. I got an appointment within a few days of calling as a new patient, and the nurse was very kind and helpful about working with my insurance.
    McPherson Newell — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588653455
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Internship
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
