Dr. Joel Pearlman, MD
Dr. Joel Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 454-4861
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 549-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
My initial encounter with Dr. Pearlman was after being treated with laser for a small retinal detachment by my ophthalmologist, The detachment progressed to a larger problem. I was promptly and expertly treated by Dr. Pearlman in Sacramento. I have not had a recurrent detachment since that time. I did require bilateral cataract removal‘s with Lens implantation by my ophlamolgist and suffered complications of CME. Dr. Pearlman followed me closely monoitoring the retina diligently which resulted in complete resolution. I appreciate and I have full confidence in Dr. Perlman’s extensive knowledge and skills as a retina specialist. His affable personality compliments the afore mentioned attributes.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154430460
- Johns Hopkins University School Med|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
