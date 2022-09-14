Overview

Dr. Joel Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Pearlman works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.