Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Parker, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
Biltmore Psychiatric Group6245 N 24th Pkwy Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (563) 244-3688
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker is very caring & compassionate, easy to talk, and is very responsive to any concerns and questions. Overall, a reallygreat doctor.
About Dr. Joel Parker, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336134352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
