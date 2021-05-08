Dr. Joel Paraiso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paraiso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Paraiso, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Paraiso, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Memorial Community Health.
Dr. Paraiso works at
Locations
Quality Healthcare Clinic-Neurology Services403 Lexington Cir, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 830-7766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Memorial Community Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing neurologist. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Joel Paraiso, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1396863882
Education & Certifications
- Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, New York University Hospital
- New York University Hospital
- New York Infirmary/Beekman Downtown Hosp
- University of Santo Tomas, Manila
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paraiso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paraiso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paraiso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paraiso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paraiso.
