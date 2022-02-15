Overview

Dr. Joel Osborn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Pampa Regional Medical Center and Parmer Medical Center.



Dr. Osborn works at Cardiology Center Of Amarillo in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.