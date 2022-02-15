Dr. Joel Osborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Osborn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Osborn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Pampa Regional Medical Center and Parmer Medical Center.
Dr. Osborn works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center Of Amarillo6200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Hansford County Hospital
- Moore County Hospital District
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Pampa Regional Medical Center
- Parmer Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborn?
Dr. Osborn has saved my life twice. He's gone way beyond my expectations for over 20 years, and has spent weeks trying to contact me when I worked out of town. He's a gentleman, kind & considerate, and very, very good at what he does. I understand that he is the cardiologist that other doctors go to when they have heart problems. An outstanding individual and an excellent physician.
About Dr. Joel Osborn, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720076664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborn works at
Dr. Osborn has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.