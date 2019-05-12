See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jackson, MS
Dr. Joel Nutt, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Nutt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nutt works at St. Dominic's Pain Management Center in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Dominic's Pain Management Center
    970 Lakeland Dr Ste 45, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 200-4690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2019
    I recently had my first appointment with Dr. Nutt due to the fact that I developed a highly painful compressed vertebrae. Due to my age, he prescribed treatment with a brace instead of injections. After 4 weeks, I have no pain and I am delighted. He also referred me to a rheumatologist who has been very helpful as well. Dr. Nutt is highly skilled, thorough and explains conditions and treatments very clearly. He had his nurse phone me to check on my condition, which I appreciated very much. We are fortunate that he chooses to practice in Jackson.
    — May 12, 2019
    About Dr. Joel Nutt, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265720791
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    • Mississippi State University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Nutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nutt works at St. Dominic's Pain Management Center in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Nutt’s profile.

    Dr. Nutt has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

