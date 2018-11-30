Dr. Joel Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Norris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Norris works at
Locations
-
1
Affinity Ear, Nose, And Throat2516 Broadmoor Blvd Ste 1B, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 812-1125
-
2
Janice Pharr MD Apmc920 Oliver Rd Ste C, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 801-7050
-
3
Affinity Industrial Medicine Clinic130 Desiard St Ste 355, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 812-1125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?
He is the best in the country. Fortunate to have this quality of medical attention in our area! He is brilliant !!
About Dr. Joel Norris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922033059
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.