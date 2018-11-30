Overview

Dr. Joel Norris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Norris works at Affinity Ear, Nose, And Throat in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.