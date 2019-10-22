Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Norman, MD
Dr. Joel Norman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.
TN Brain and Spine205 Corporate Pl, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 541-2835
TN Brain and Spine744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 208, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 541-2835
Knoxville Office1819 Clinch Ave Ste 214, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-2835
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Norman gave me all the details and scheduled surgery. I’am 2 weeks out today and can tell a big difference already can’t wait for 6 more weeks to be able to enjoy life again. Thanks Dr Norman
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083877336
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norman has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.