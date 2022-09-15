Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Nilsson works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 481-1700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Nilsson?
Dr Nilsson is an awesome amazing doctor! He is, very compassionate and very understanding ! Had surgery with him two different times ,for two different problems . Both times he fixed the problem. can’t even see the scar ! Does excellent work ! I wouldn’t go to anyone else but him for my hand, wrist and elbow problems. I highly recommend Dr. Nilsson!!!!! And let’s not forget about his amazing staff! They’re always willing to help and accommodate the patient .always smiling when you enter the office ! always so glad to see you! Such a friendly staff ,and for surgery make sure you talk to Bobby she’s always so accommodating and absolutely wonderful at making sure that your surgery goes smoothly!!!
About Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487633384
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Hand Fell
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Wheaton College
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nilsson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilsson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nilsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nilsson works at
Dr. Nilsson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nilsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nilsson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nilsson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nilsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nilsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.