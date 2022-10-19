Dr. Joel Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Nathan, MD
Dr. Joel Nathan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nathan works at
Township Eye Associates of Coconut Creek P.A.4400 W Sample Rd Ste 154, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 782-9330
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went in for a routine glaucoma exam. As a glaucoma suspect this was my 4th time going thorough this process. I found Dr. Nathan to be very knowledgeable, thorough and explained his findings with a great bed side manner. He is friendly and personable. His office staff are efficient. A great experience overall.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477567311
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Drusen, Trichiasis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nathan speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.