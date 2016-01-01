Overview

Dr. Joel Morgenlander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Morgenlander works at Duke Cardiology in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.