Dr. Joel Morgenlander, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Morgenlander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-5816TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Morgenlander, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679657563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
