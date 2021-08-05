Dr. Joel Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Dorminy Medical Center and SGMC Berrien Campus.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
Valdosta Psychiatric Associates3541 N Crossing Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-4200
South Georgia Medical Center Berrien Campus1221 E McPherson Ave, Nashville, GA 31639 Directions (229) 433-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Dorminy Medical Center
- SGMC Berrien Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan and his staff treat you with respect and make you feel comfortable. Visits are always quick but never rushed. I’ve never had to sit in the waiting room for more than 15 minutes. I would highly, and happily, recommend him or his NP’s to anyone I know.
About Dr. Joel Morgan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558360784
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
