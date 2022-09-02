Dr. Joel Moore Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Moore Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Moore Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.
Dr. Moore Jr works at
Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center Shevlin Health & Wellness Clinic2245 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Cordial, knowledgeable, and feeling better already. Would definitely recommend Dr. Moore. He takes time to explain everything about what is ailing you!! And~has the proper solution.
About Dr. Joel Moore Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1740272046
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington, Harborview Medical Center
- University of Colorado Denver
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore Jr works at
Dr. Moore Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.
