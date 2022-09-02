Overview

Dr. Joel Moore Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.



Dr. Moore Jr works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.