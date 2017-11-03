See All Allergists & Immunologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Joel Mendelson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (10)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Mendelson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Mendelson works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Mountainside, NJ, West Orange, NJ and Westfield, NJ.

Locations

    childrens hospital of new jersey
    201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-8004
    J.S.Mendelson,M.D. Private Office
    1124 Springfield Ave, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 233-4477
    Medical Specialty Services at Bayonne Pediatric Specialty Services
    16 E 29 St, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-8004
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-6900
    Summit Medical Group
    574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 389-6294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Fever Chevron Icon
Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2017
    Very nice intellectual doctor - definitely a cut above the typical allergist
    New York, NY — Nov 03, 2017
    About Dr. Joel Mendelson, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477612950
    Education & Certifications

    • New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    • Brooklyn College
    • Pediatrics
