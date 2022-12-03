Dr. Joel McFarland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel McFarland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4136
Rochester Regional Health130 Office Park Way Ste B, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 381-1860
- Rochester General Hospital
I have had two colonoscopies with Dr. McFarland. Both times he demonstrated good communication with me regarding the procedure. He also was personable in that he could small talk with me in order to put me at ease about the procedure. I would highly recommend Dr. Mc Farland.
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarland has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.