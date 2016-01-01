Dr. Joel Max, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Max is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Max, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Max, MD is a dermatologist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. Dr. Max completed a residency at Henry Ford Hospital. He currently practices at Robinson & Max Dermatology PA and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Robinson & Max Dermatology PA101 W Ridgely Rd Ste 4B, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 561-1960
-
2
Carroll Dermatology Associates826 Washington Rd Ste 122, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 857-8333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Joel Max, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760431852
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Admitting Hospitals
- Carroll Hospital Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Max?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Max has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Max accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Max has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Max has seen patients for Birthmark, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Max on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Max. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Max.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Max, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Max appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.