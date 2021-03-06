Overview

Dr. Joel Malin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Malin works at Connvest Inc in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT, Milford, CT and Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.