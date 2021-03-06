Dr. Malin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Malin, MD
Dr. Joel Malin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
1
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 337-2600
2
Orthopaedic Specialty Group2909 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 377-5108
3
Big Smiles321 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 337-2600
4
Fairfield305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Don't see Dr. Malin if you're looking for a new bestie. See him if you're looking for a brilliant surgeon. I needed a knee replacement, but my situation is complicated by prior operations and my age (I'm young for this procedure at 43). Dr. Malin was recommended by another surgeon who performs knee replacements, but didn't feel up to the task. He said there was no better surgeon in the state than Dr. Malin. I'm thrilled with the result. Most surgeons I consulted with wanted to give me a complete knee replacement, but he did better for me with a less invasive procedure that buys me 10-15 years before I have to have a full replacement. Patients giving him one or two stars: I understand. He's not the most personable. He can come off as abrasive. He's short. He certainly doesn't look to connect on a personal level. So again, if you're looking for a buddy, look somewhere else. If, on the other hand, you want a surgeon other surgeons look up to, make an appointment with Dr. Malin.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235142183
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Malin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malin has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Malin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malin.
