Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD
Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Lubritz & Nasri Mds3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-4491
- 2 3101 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-4491
Dr. Joel Lubritz is a great doctor. He is passionate, kind, and knowledgeable. He made sure to go over my options and I liked that he encouraged the less invasive option, which other doctors in the past had kept pushing for me to do more invasive procedures. I can actually breathe now thanks to Dr. Lubritz! It has been over a year since my procedure and I am still doing great.
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Charity Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lubritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubritz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubritz.
