Dr. Joel Levitt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Levitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Levitt works at Joel W. Levitt, M.D., FACS, FAAP in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joel Levitt MD
    769 Northfield Ave Ste LL4, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media
Ear Tube Placement
Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media
Ear Tube Placement

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(16)
Jun 25, 2020
My 6 yr old went for tonsils and adenoids,he was getting constant throat infection,I got recommended to Dr.levitt and I have no regrets,the surgery was perfect and the recovering was like any surgery recovering but my baby was very happy and me as a parent was too.I highly recommend this doctor,he knows what he’s doing specially with the kids.
Yaneiry Pena — Jun 25, 2020
About Dr. Joel Levitt, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1174563027
Education & Certifications

  • Einstein
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • UMDNJ - University Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joel Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levitt works at Joel W. Levitt, M.D., FACS, FAAP in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Levitt’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

