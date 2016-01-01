Dr. Joel Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Levine, MD
Dr. Joel Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Occupational Medicine Assoc263 Farmington Ave Fl 3, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-3238
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1942206156
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
