Dr. Joel Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Levin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Miami Office8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 206, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 665-1017
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was fabulous. He was my surgeon years ago. I still recommend him!
About Dr. Joel Levin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1043253198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
