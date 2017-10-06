Dr. Joel Lerner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Lerner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joel Lerner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.
Dr. Lerner works at
Locations
-
1
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation Inc654 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-0066
-
2
Foot & Ankle Physicians PA2333 Morris Ave Ste A214, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-2111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner?
Dr. Joel Lerner is an AMAZING doctor. He saw my mom today and took his time with her. He answered all of our questions and was absolutely amazing! I would definitely recommend him. His staff was also great, even with my and my son even though we weren’t even the patients.
About Dr. Joel Lerner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1073540001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner works at
Dr. Lerner speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.