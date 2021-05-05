See All Otolaryngologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD

Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
67 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1 Degraw Ave Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 837-2174
    Holy Name Medical Center
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-3000
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Northern Jersey Ear Nose and Throat
    44 Godwin Ave Ste 300, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Meniere's Disease
Vertigo
Dizziness
Meniere's Disease

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2021
    Highly recommend it excellent care no long wait taken immediately very polite and down to earth truly a blessing
    Colleen Fitzsimmons — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 67 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720079106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehrer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehrer has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

