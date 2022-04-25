Overview

Dr. Joel Lardizabal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Lardizabal works at Central Coast Comprehensive Cardiovascular Imaging in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.