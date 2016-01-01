Dr. Lans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Lans, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Lans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Lans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Waukesha Memorial Hospital725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 544-8622MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Gastroenterology Specialists SC1111 Delafield St Ste 212, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 544-8622
-
3
Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC17000 W North Ave Ste 103E, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 544-8622
-
4
Saltzer Health3277 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 463-3000
-
5
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus19333 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 544-8622
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lans?
About Dr. Joel Lans, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952362329
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center and Gastroenterology Consultants, Ltd
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lans works at
Dr. Lans has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.