Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Lamm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Lamm, MD is a Dermatologist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Lamm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mariel Eliza M.d. Pllc400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 100, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 622-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamm?
Dr. Lamm has been treating me and my family for over 20 years- wouldn’t go to another derm. Trustworthy, competent, clear.
About Dr. Joel Lamm, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780667956
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamm works at
Dr. Lamm has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.