Overview

Dr. Joel Kurtz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Kurtz works at Gastroenterology Associates of Ocean County PA in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.