Dr. Joel Kurtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Kurtz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocean County PA475 Highway 70 Ste 103, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 886-1007
Shore Outpatient Surgicenter LLC360 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 942-9835
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 886-1007
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Kurtz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1205882578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurtz has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtz.
