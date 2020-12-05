Overview

Dr. Joel Kreitzer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kreitzer works at Upper East Side Pain Medicine PC in New York, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.