Dr. Joel Kreitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Kreitzer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Upper East Side Pain Medicine PC1540 York Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 288-2180
Long Island Medical Anesthesiology P C.192 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kreitzer?
Dr. Kreitzer was the only doctor that I have been to in the past three years to help me with back pain. After very complicated and intense surgery on my spine three years ago, I was in excruciating pain. I went to numerous doctors, none of whom could help me. Dr. Kreitzer diagnosed the source of my pain, gave me three injections, and for the first time in years I feel great improvement. He is a lovely person, low key, kind, and I believe he wants to do the best he can for his patients. I have no words to really describe the relief I now feel. God bless him!
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1588684658
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Kreitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreitzer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreitzer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.