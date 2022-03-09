See All Ophthalmologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kopelman works at Breathe Well Corp. in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breathe Well Corp.
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-4499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Eyelid Disorders

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharo Facio Skeletal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Large Cylindrical Nose - Severe Intrauterine Growth Retardation Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Nasal Groove - Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Esotropia - Syndactyly - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Polythelia and Brachydactyly Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Syndactyly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Telecanthus - Ear Anomalies - Microstomia Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis - Aortic Anomaly Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis - Cleft Palate - Ectrodactyly - Dental Anomalies Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Facial Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Facies Unusual Arthrogryposis Advanced Skeletal Malformations Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Ohdo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1427053537
Education & Certifications

  • Moorfields Eye Hosp
  • Jules Stein Eye Inst
  • Baltimore City Hosp-Johns H
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kopelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kopelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kopelman works at Breathe Well Corp. in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kopelman’s profile.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

