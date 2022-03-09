Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kopelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Breathe Well Corp.1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopelman?
Dr. Joel Kopelman and his entire practice offer the utmost care and professionalism. I chose Dr. Kopelman because of his extensive experience as an oculoplastic surgeon and his expertise in blepharoplasty. Dr. Kopelman took the time to go over everything and made sure that he explained everything in detail prior to the surgery and what to expect the day of as well as the recovery process. Nurse Kiki was great at calming my nerves. Dr. Kopelman reminded me that patience was an important part of the healing process. My surgery went extremely well and after two weeks my eyelids didn’t feel heavy! After one month, I am pleased with my results and my appearance is natural, refreshed and youthful. Dr. Kopelman’s office called often to check on me and his follow up care was great. Any time I had a question, Dr. Kopelman always called back to answer my concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. Kopleman, I think he is the BEST! He is a true artist.
About Dr. Joel Kopelman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
- Jules Stein Eye Inst
- Baltimore City Hosp-Johns H
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.