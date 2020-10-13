See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Joel Koenig, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joel Koenig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Dr. Koenig works at WOMENS CARE CONSULTANTS in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Womens Care Consultants
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 131A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 994-0209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 13, 2020
    Dr. Koenig is an amazing doctor. He has been taking care of my 2 boys for 20 years. He is never overreactive when responding to a health issue. He is great at communicating information to both parents and patients. He likely saved my son's life by sending him to the right specialists for an accurate diagnosis.
    — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Joel Koenig, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578676235
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis Chldns Hospital
    • St Louis Childrens Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Yale
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koenig works at WOMENS CARE CONSULTANTS in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Koenig’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

