Dr. Joel Koenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Koenig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Womens Care Consultants3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 131A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 994-0209
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Dr. Koenig is an amazing doctor. He has been taking care of my 2 boys for 20 years. He is never overreactive when responding to a health issue. He is great at communicating information to both parents and patients. He likely saved my son's life by sending him to the right specialists for an accurate diagnosis.
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1578676235
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Chldns Hospital
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Yale
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
