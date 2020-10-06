Overview

Dr. Joel Klein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Complete Integrative Care in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.