Overview

Dr. Joel Kertznus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela.



Dr. Kertznus works at Digestive Medicine Associates in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.