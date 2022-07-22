Dr. Joel Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Katz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Katz works at
Allergy & Asthma Center2625 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 360-6100
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Dr. Katz and staff are amazing. I retired from the Clark County School District in 2017. In the early part of 2017 I was started on Xloair, due to chronic hives. Xolair was a life saver for me. Have you ever experienced your throat closing due to an allergic reaction, I have. Xolair gave me my life back. In July 2017, when I retired, a problem occurred with my insurance and Dr. Katz worked with my insurance and after 4 months got me back on Xolair. Yes, during the time I was not able to get the Xolair shots, I had serious problems and Dr. Katz took awesome of me. Very few medical doctors talk to you personally on the phone.AWESOME and thank you again Dr. Katz and your amazing staff..
About Dr. Joel Katz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558475913
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Center
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.