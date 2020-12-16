Overview

Dr. Joel Judah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Judah works at Atrium Health Navicent Infectious Disease in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.