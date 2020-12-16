Dr. Joel Judah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Judah, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Judah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Judah works at
Locations
-
1
William K Fackler MD1014 Forsyth St Ste 300, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-8700
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Middle Georgia LLC610 3rd St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-8700
-
3
Gastroenterology Center240 SHERATON BLVD, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 633-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judah?
I needed to have a colonoscopy done and was sent to Dr. Judah. He took his time to sit down and talk to me and aloud me to ask questions. He was very professional and friendly. His staff was also very professional and friendly. They all made me feel comfortable with getting my procedure done. Dr. Judah and his staff are awesome!!! I recommend anyone who needs a gastroenterologist doctor, go to Dr. Judah or his group. Darrell O
About Dr. Joel Judah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215097852
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judah works at
Dr. Judah has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Judah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.