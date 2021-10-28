Dr. John has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel John, DO
Overview
Dr. Joel John, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. John works at
Locations
Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC4 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-4545
The Dematteis Center for Cardiac Research and Education - Breast Mri101 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 775-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John is a great doctor! He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patient to help them with their health issues! I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a family doctor!
About Dr. Joel John, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306376595
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.