Dr. Joel Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Jaffe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8 QUAKERBRIDGE PLZ, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 890-7800
Premiere ENT400 Middletown Blvd Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-7300Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Jaffe for a severe sinus infection. He has been extremely thorough in dealing with me, trying various procedures and finally an operation. I have great confidence in him and would Highly recommend him to anyone experiencing ENT issues. In my opinion, he is the BEST, very caring and gentle, but knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Joel Jaffe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
