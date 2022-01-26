Overview

Dr. Joel Jacowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from S.U.N.Y. Downstate and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jacowitz works at Old Hook Medical Associates in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.