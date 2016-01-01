Dr. Idowu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Idowu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Idowu, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Idowu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cognitive Consultants LLC1430 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 273-6641
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Idowu?
About Dr. Joel Idowu, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710998778
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idowu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idowu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Idowu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Idowu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idowu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idowu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idowu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.