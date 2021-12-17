Dr. Joel Hurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Hurt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
1701 US Hwy 281 (Texas Hills Urgent Care Center)1701 N Us Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 856-1000
Austin Orthopedic Institute11675 Jollyville Rd Ste 207, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 856-1000
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Hurt is the best , he did surgery on my shoulder and he was wonderful..
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of Kentucky
- Parkland Hosp Univ TX SW
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hurt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurt.
