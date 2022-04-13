Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Holloway, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Holloway, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Joel E. Holloway M.d. Inc.2500 McGee Dr Ste 148, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 321-5022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He actually drove out to my grandfather's farm and diagnosed one of our chimpanzees with this! An amazing man and I will always be grateful to him. He is a sharp and critical thinker and as other commenters have alluded to not overly warm and friendly. If you are stupid you probably won't get along with him and should go elsewhere anyway. If you are looking for warm and friendly, I don't know, get a dog?
About Dr. Joel Holloway, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holloway accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holloway has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.