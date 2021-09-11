Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-3045
North Atlanta ENT and Allergy4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 292-3045Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
North Atlanta Ear Nose & Throat PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 260, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 292-3045
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoffman has performed two procedures for me. The first is called, "Vivaer," and is intended to improve nasal air flow by shrinking nasal turbinates. The second procedure, called "Clarifix," reduces nasal drip (runny nose). Both procedures, performed in his Cumming office, were quick and completely painless. Both procedures were very successful. I, now, am free from constantly going for tissue and have a huge improvement in my breathing. In my experience, Dr. Hoffman and his entire staff couldn't be more professional. Additionally, they are always very friendly, respectful and helpful.
About Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639178486
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University, Bloomington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.