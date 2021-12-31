Overview

Dr. Joel Hoekema, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hoekema works at PeaceHealth Medical Group Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.