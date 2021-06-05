Dr. Joel Hirschberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Hirschberg, MD
Dr. Joel Hirschberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hirschberg is an excellent physician. He has provided top notch care to my husband for the past 12 years. He genuinely cares about his patients and their families. We are grateful to Dr. Hirschberg .
About Dr. Joel Hirschberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1962474650
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Hirschberg has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirschberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
