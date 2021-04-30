Overview

Dr. Joel Herring, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Herring works at MS Retina Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.