Dr. Joel Hecht, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Joel Hecht, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Hecht works at Santa Monica Cancer Care in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
Diarrhea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Nausea
Diarrhea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Dehydration
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Pharyngitis
Urinary Stones
Venous Compression
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 08, 2019
    Internationally known clinical & translational researcher in the field of gastrointestinal cancer. One of the very best in the WORLD! He leads many of the leading research studies for drug and treatment in the field. He and his staff lead the entire UCLA team (5 physicians) in treating my stage 4T, rectal cancer. I had a very low survival rate, and I am still here! It's because if him and his staff! He is the one you want, at the very least to see for his advise!
    — May 08, 2019
    About Dr. Joel Hecht, MD

    Specialties
    Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1790703742
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Hecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hecht accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hecht works at Santa Monica Cancer Care in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hecht's profile.

    Dr. Hecht has seen patients for Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecht on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

