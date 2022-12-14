Dr. Joel Hardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Hardin, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis Children's Hospital
Emory Heart & Vascular Center1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 844-4446
Loyola Center for Health at Homer Glen15750 MARIAN DR, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (708) 327-9103Tuesday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 327-9103Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Center for Health at Park Ridge1030 Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 327-9103
Florida Medical Clinic2100 Via Bella Blvd, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 964-3899
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Cared for my adolescent kids when he was in Chicago. Very kind and thorough. Loved his after-visit reports and his insistence on quality.
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
- Washington University
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Hardin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardin speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.
