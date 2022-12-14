See All Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Joel Hardin, MD

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
Dr. Joel Hardin, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis Children's Hospital

Dr. Hardin works at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Homer Glen, IL, Maywood, IL, Park Ridge, IL and Land O Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emory Heart & Vascular Center
    1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 844-4446
    Loyola Center for Health at Homer Glen
    15750 MARIAN DR, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-9103
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-9103
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Loyola Center for Health at Park Ridge
    1030 Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-9103
    Florida Medical Clinic
    2100 Via Bella Blvd, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 964-3899

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Septal Defect
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Septal Defect

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Agenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2022
    Cared for my adolescent kids when he was in Chicago. Very kind and thorough. Loved his after-visit reports and his insistence on quality.
    Anne Dillon — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Hardin, MD

    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609855857
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Louis Children's Hospital
    • Washington University
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Hardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

