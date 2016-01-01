Dr. Joel Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Hanson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Hanson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sundance Behavioral Health LLC7613 S Jordan Landing Blvd Ste 200, West Jordan, UT 84084 Directions (801) 613-9843
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
About Dr. Joel Hanson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619076205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.