Overview

Dr. Joel Hanson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.



Dr. Hanson works at Sundance Behavioral Health LLC in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.